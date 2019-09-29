Comparing of Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) and Its Peers

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.2% of Riot Blockchain Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.75% of Riot Blockchain Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Riot Blockchain Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riot Blockchain Inc. 1,169,248,013.04% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Riot Blockchain Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Riot Blockchain Inc. 22.95M 2 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Riot Blockchain Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Riot Blockchain Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.11 1.77 2.71 2.59

As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 72.43%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Riot Blockchain Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Riot Blockchain Inc. 11.68% -18.82% -53.29% 19.57% -71.13% 45.7% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Riot Blockchain Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Riot Blockchain Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1. Competitively, Riot Blockchain Inc.’s peers have 2.15 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Riot Blockchain Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Riot Blockchain Inc. is 244.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 3.44. In other hand, Riot Blockchain Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Riot Blockchain Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Riot Blockchain Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Riot Blockchain Inc.

