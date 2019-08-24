Comparing of Rio Tinto Group (RIO) and Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Both Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) and Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto Group 58 1.93 N/A 7.91 7.22 Ur-Energy Inc. 1 10.18 N/A -0.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Rio Tinto Group and Ur-Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) and Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto Group 0.00% 31.5% 14.9% Ur-Energy Inc. 0.00% -12.3% -6.3%

Risk & Volatility

Rio Tinto Group’s current beta is 0.84 and it happens to be 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Ur-Energy Inc.’s 0.87 beta is the reason why it is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rio Tinto Group are 1.9 and 1.6. Competitively, Ur-Energy Inc. has 1.2 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rio Tinto Group’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ur-Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Rio Tinto Group and Ur-Energy Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rio Tinto Group 0 0 1 3.00 Ur-Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Rio Tinto Group’s upside potential is 35.47% at a $65 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.2% of Rio Tinto Group shares and 22.1% of Ur-Energy Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 6.5% of Rio Tinto Group’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 55.71% of Ur-Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rio Tinto Group -1.65% -9.08% -1.48% 7.91% 8.54% 22.78% Ur-Energy Inc. 4.05% -36.24% -31.63% -18.42% -23.96% -8.75%

For the past year Rio Tinto Group has 22.78% stronger performance while Ur-Energy Inc. has -8.75% weaker performance.

Summary

Rio Tinto Group beats Ur-Energy Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, finds, mines, processes, and markets mineral resources. The company mines and produces aluminum products, including bauxite, alumina, and aluminum; copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum, as well as nickel; diamonds, titanium dioxide feedstocks, borates, and salt, as well as high purity iron, steel billets, metal powders, zircon, and rutile; uranium; iron ore; and thermal coal, and coking or metallurgical coal. Its products also comprise others, such as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium. It has operations in Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and South America. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Rio Tinto plc operates as a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Group.

UR-Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its principal property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.