Comparing of Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

As Application Software businesses, Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street Inc. 5 1.19 N/A -1.26 0.00 PROS Holdings Inc. 56 11.73 N/A -1.70 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Rimini Street Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Rimini Street Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street Inc. 0.00% 30.4% -69.7% PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -103.3% -13.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rimini Street Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor PROS Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. PROS Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rimini Street Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Rimini Street Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, PROS Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 6.76% and its average price target is $69.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rimini Street Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.8% and 97.14% respectively. About 8.6% of Rimini Street Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, PROS Holdings Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rimini Street Inc. -3.33% -8.53% -2.76% -10.85% -28.45% -4.27% PROS Holdings Inc. 6.65% 14.04% 42.41% 112.32% 92.45% 130.45%

For the past year Rimini Street Inc. had bearish trend while PROS Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors PROS Holdings Inc. beats Rimini Street Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. It offers enterprise software support services for Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Fusion Middleware, SAP, and BusinessObjects software. The company provides support services program features, such as product support, security support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management, and onboarding and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal, and regulatory update services. It serves global, Fortune 500, midmarket, and public sector organizations in various industries, such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector and higher education, retail, services and media, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. It has global offices in Beijing, Bengaluru, Frankfurt, Hertzelia Pituach, Hyderabad, London, Melbourne, New York, Pleasanton, SÃ£o Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, Osaka, and Tokyo.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.