Comparing of Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) and MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

As Application Software companies, Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) and MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street Inc. 5 1.31 N/A -1.28 0.00 MicroStrategy Incorporated 139 2.58 N/A 0.78 174.19

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Rimini Street Inc. and MicroStrategy Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street Inc. 0.00% 32.7% -67.9% MicroStrategy Incorporated 0.00% 2.3% 1.4%

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rimini Street Inc. Its rival MicroStrategy Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rimini Street Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Rimini Street Inc. and MicroStrategy Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MicroStrategy Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of MicroStrategy Incorporated is $200, which is potential 61.79% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rimini Street Inc. and MicroStrategy Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 42.2% and 96.9% respectively. About 8.6% of Rimini Street Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.07% of MicroStrategy Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rimini Street Inc. -2.02% -7.81% -18.1% -19.06% -24.96% -6.02% MicroStrategy Incorporated -1.27% -8.91% -3% 6.19% 7.15% 6.63%

For the past year Rimini Street Inc. has -6.02% weaker performance while MicroStrategy Incorporated has 6.63% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors MicroStrategy Incorporated beats Rimini Street Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. It offers enterprise software support services for Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Fusion Middleware, SAP, and BusinessObjects software. The company provides support services program features, such as product support, security support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management, and onboarding and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal, and regulatory update services. It serves global, Fortune 500, midmarket, and public sector organizations in various industries, such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector and higher education, retail, services and media, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. It has global offices in Beijing, Bengaluru, Frankfurt, Hertzelia Pituach, Hyderabad, London, Melbourne, New York, Pleasanton, SÃ£o Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, Osaka, and Tokyo.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. The company also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Cloud, an integrated and optimized cloud business analytics platform that combines infrastructure, technology, people, and processes to offer analytics as a service to customers, as well as provides technical support, consulting and advisory, and education services. It serves various industries, including retail, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical and healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, public services, restaurants, and hospitality and leisure, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.