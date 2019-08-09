Comparing of Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) and GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)

Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) and GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street Inc. 5 1.24 N/A -1.26 0.00 GlobalSCAPE Inc. 8 6.27 N/A 0.38 37.10

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Rimini Street Inc. and GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Rimini Street Inc. and GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street Inc. 0.00% 30.4% -69.7% GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 17.2%

Liquidity

Rimini Street Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor GlobalSCAPE Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. GlobalSCAPE Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Rimini Street Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rimini Street Inc. and GlobalSCAPE Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.8% and 24.8%. 8.6% are Rimini Street Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 8.7% are GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rimini Street Inc. -3.33% -8.53% -2.76% -10.85% -28.45% -4.27% GlobalSCAPE Inc. 30.13% 34.13% 90.78% 224.95% 300.69% 230.03%

For the past year Rimini Street Inc. had bearish trend while GlobalSCAPE Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

GlobalSCAPE Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Rimini Street Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. It offers enterprise software support services for Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Fusion Middleware, SAP, and BusinessObjects software. The company provides support services program features, such as product support, security support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management, and onboarding and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal, and regulatory update services. It serves global, Fortune 500, midmarket, and public sector organizations in various industries, such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector and higher education, retail, services and media, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. It has global offices in Beijing, Bengaluru, Frankfurt, Hertzelia Pituach, Hyderabad, London, Melbourne, New York, Pleasanton, SÃ£o Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, Osaka, and Tokyo.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer (EFT) platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. The company also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses. In addition, it offers various professional services, such as product customization and system integration, solution quickstart implementations, business process and workflow, policy development, education and training, and solution health checks, as well as engineering services; and maintenance and support services. The company primarily serves the finance, health care, energy, retail, manufacturing, and engineering markets. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.