Comparing of Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) and BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR)

We are comparing Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) and BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street Inc. 5 1.20 N/A -1.26 0.00 BSQUARE Corporation 2 0.28 N/A -1.11 0.00

Demonstrates Rimini Street Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street Inc. 0.00% 30.4% -69.7% BSQUARE Corporation 0.00% -67.8% -40.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rimini Street Inc. is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival BSQUARE Corporation is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. BSQUARE Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rimini Street Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.8% of Rimini Street Inc. shares and 31% of BSQUARE Corporation shares. 8.6% are Rimini Street Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 4.9% are BSQUARE Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rimini Street Inc. -3.33% -8.53% -2.76% -10.85% -28.45% -4.27% BSQUARE Corporation 5% 6.78% -37% -40.86% -45.22% -18.71%

For the past year Rimini Street Inc. was less bearish than BSQUARE Corporation.

Summary

Rimini Street Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors BSQUARE Corporation.

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. It offers enterprise software support services for Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Fusion Middleware, SAP, and BusinessObjects software. The company provides support services program features, such as product support, security support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management, and onboarding and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal, and regulatory update services. It serves global, Fortune 500, midmarket, and public sector organizations in various industries, such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector and higher education, retail, services and media, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. It has global offices in Beijing, Bengaluru, Frankfurt, Hertzelia Pituach, Hyderabad, London, Melbourne, New York, Pleasanton, SÃ£o Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, Osaka, and Tokyo.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.