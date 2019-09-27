Comparing of RigNet Inc. (RNET) and Its Peers

As Communication Equipment company, RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88% of RigNet Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.76% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand RigNet Inc. has 1.7% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 11.00% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has RigNet Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RigNet Inc. 154,731,457.80% -86.50% -26.90% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting RigNet Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio RigNet Inc. 12.10M 8 0.00 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for RigNet Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RigNet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.15 2.49

The potential upside of the peers is 88.74%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of RigNet Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RigNet Inc. -4.69% -17.72% -8.97% -34.7% -27.25% -30.93% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year RigNet Inc. has -30.93% weaker performance while RigNet Inc.’s rivals have 33.68% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of RigNet Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, RigNet Inc.’s competitors have 3.45 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. RigNet Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RigNet Inc.

Risk and Volatility

RigNet Inc. is 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.71. Competitively, RigNet Inc.’s competitors are 4.56% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Dividends

RigNet Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

RigNet Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors RigNet Inc.

RigNet, Inc. provides systems and solutions for customers with data networking and operational requirements the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed Services; and Systems Integration and Automation. It offers remote communications services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, as well as support vessels and other remote sites; multiprotocol label switching global network services; proactive network monitoring and management through network operations centers; and systems integration services to design, assemble, install, and commission turn-key solutions for customer communications systems. The company also provides a communications package of voice, data, video, networking, and real-time data management to offshore and land-based remote locations; voice-over-Internet-protocol, data, and high-speed Internet access; and other value-added services, such as video conferencing solutions, wide area network acceleration solutions, real-time data management solutions, Wi-Fi hotspots, wireless intercoms, and handheld radios, as well as asset and weather monitoring. In addition, it offers consultancy services, design, engineering, project management, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance services; and Secure Oil Information Link, a managed members-only communications network hub that enables collaborative partners, suppliers, and customers to transfer and share data. Further, the company provides microwave and WiMAX networks in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico serving drillers, producers, and energy vessel owners; very small aperture terminal (VSAT) services; an M2M SCADA VSAT network services to the pipeline industry; and a L-band MSS retail energy services. It serves offshore and land-based drilling rigs, offshore and onshore production facilities, maritime vessels, and regional support offices. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.