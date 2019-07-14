Comparing of RigNet Inc. (RNET) and Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL)

This is a contrast between RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) and Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RigNet Inc. 11 0.81 N/A -3.52 0.00 Ability Inc. 2 13.85 N/A -3.67 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RigNet Inc. 0.00% -19.2% -7.3% Ability Inc. 0.00% 473.4% -52.1%

Risk & Volatility

RigNet Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.59. Ability Inc.’s 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.69 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of RigNet Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Ability Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Ability Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than RigNet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RigNet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ability Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$24 is RigNet Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 141.21%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

RigNet Inc. and Ability Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.9% and 6.2%. Insiders held 1.7% of RigNet Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 33.19% of Ability Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RigNet Inc. -5.65% -7.82% -37.27% -48.46% -30.9% -27.29% Ability Inc. -11.03% -26.28% -32.81% -57.14% -51.13% -32.1%

For the past year RigNet Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Ability Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors RigNet Inc. beats Ability Inc.

RigNet, Inc. provides systems and solutions for customers with data networking and operational requirements the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed Services; and Systems Integration and Automation. It offers remote communications services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, as well as support vessels and other remote sites; multiprotocol label switching global network services; proactive network monitoring and management through network operations centers; and systems integration services to design, assemble, install, and commission turn-key solutions for customer communications systems. The company also provides a communications package of voice, data, video, networking, and real-time data management to offshore and land-based remote locations; voice-over-Internet-protocol, data, and high-speed Internet access; and other value-added services, such as video conferencing solutions, wide area network acceleration solutions, real-time data management solutions, Wi-Fi hotspots, wireless intercoms, and handheld radios, as well as asset and weather monitoring. In addition, it offers consultancy services, design, engineering, project management, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance services; and Secure Oil Information Link, a managed members-only communications network hub that enables collaborative partners, suppliers, and customers to transfer and share data. Further, the company provides microwave and WiMAX networks in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico serving drillers, producers, and energy vessel owners; very small aperture terminal (VSAT) services; an M2M SCADA VSAT network services to the pipeline industry; and a L-band MSS retail energy services. It serves offshore and land-based drilling rigs, offshore and onshore production facilities, maritime vessels, and regional support offices. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Ability Inc. provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and satellite interception systems. It also provides geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. Ability Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.