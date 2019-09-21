Comparing of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

Both Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.31 N/A -0.39 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 74.29 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.3. The Current Ratio of rival Rafael Holdings Inc. is 15 and its Quick Ratio is has 15. Rafael Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 36.3% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Rafael Holdings Inc. has 11.59% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.87% weaker performance while Rafael Holdings Inc. has 161.03% stronger performance.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.