Comparing of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

We are contrasting Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 7.52 N/A -0.39 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 17 194.90 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.15 beta means Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 15.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.96 beta which is 96.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Fate Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$7 is Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 172.37%. Meanwhile, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $19.4, while its potential downside is -3.96%. The results provided earlier shows that Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Fate Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.1% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.25%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.78% -8.68% -2.21% -22.46% -43.77% -3.91% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 11.2% 12.56% 24.88% 43.29% 100.55% 43.18%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Fate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.