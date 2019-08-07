Comparing of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 6.60 N/A -0.39 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Volatility & Risk

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.2. From a competition point of view, Dare Bioscience Inc. has a 1.96 beta which is 96.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, Dare Bioscience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$7 is Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 210.42%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.2% and 8.2% respectively. About 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.87% weaker performance while Dare Bioscience Inc. has 7.85% stronger performance.

Summary

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.