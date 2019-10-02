Comparing of RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) and Lifeway Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)

This is a contrast between RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) and Lifeway Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Food – Major Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RiceBran Technologies 3 -0.19 22.01M -0.37 0.00 Lifeway Foods Inc. 3 0.00 4.20M -0.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of RiceBran Technologies and Lifeway Foods Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us RiceBran Technologies and Lifeway Foods Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RiceBran Technologies 832,167,567.77% -39.7% -32.6% Lifeway Foods Inc. 157,793,891.12% -8.1% -5.9%

Risk & Volatility

RiceBran Technologies has a 0.42 beta, while its volatility is 58.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Lifeway Foods Inc. has beta of 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of RiceBran Technologies is 4 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Lifeway Foods Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. RiceBran Technologies is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Lifeway Foods Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both RiceBran Technologies and Lifeway Foods Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.1% and 11.2% respectively. About 22.7% of RiceBran Technologies’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Lifeway Foods Inc. has 22.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RiceBran Technologies 8.05% -4.73% -6% -14.29% 18.99% -6% Lifeway Foods Inc. 2.71% 2.1% 55.71% 24% -7.84% 81.38%

For the past year RiceBran Technologies has -6% weaker performance while Lifeway Foods Inc. has 81.38% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Lifeway Foods Inc. beats RiceBran Technologies.

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It also extracts crude rice bran oil and defatted rice bran from rice bran, which are processed into refined rice bran oil, as well as compounded animal nutrition products for horses, cows, swine, sheep, and poultry; and various food and animal nutrition products derivatives and co-products. In addition, the company offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand. Further, it provides distilled fatty acids, a raw material for the detergent industry; and rice lecithin for food ingredient products, animal nutrition, and industrial applications. The company serves organic and natural food, functional food, supplement and animal nutrition manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company was formerly known as NutraCea and changed its name to RiceBran Technologies in October 2012. RiceBran Technologies was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Lifeway Foods, Inc. manufactures and sells probiotic, cultured, and functional dairy health food products in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary product includes drinkable kefir, a fermented dairy product, in varies organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats. It also offers ProBugs line of kefir products in drinkable, frozen, and freeze dried formats for children; frozen kefir in bars and pint-size containers; and European-style soft cheeses. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, brokers, and distributors. Lifeway Foods, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Morton Grove, Illinois.