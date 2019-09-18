Comparing of Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) and Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Both Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) and Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) are each other’s competitor in the Telecom Services – Domestic industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ribbon Communications Inc. 5 1.08 N/A -0.59 0.00 Cincinnati Bell Inc. 7 0.19 N/A -2.03 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ribbon Communications Inc. and Cincinnati Bell Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ribbon Communications Inc. 0.00% -10.8% -6.9% Cincinnati Bell Inc. 0.00% 45.3% -3.9%

Risk and Volatility

Ribbon Communications Inc. is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.47. Cincinnati Bell Inc.’s 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.39 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ribbon Communications Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Ribbon Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cincinnati Bell Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ribbon Communications Inc. and Cincinnati Bell Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ribbon Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cincinnati Bell Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Cincinnati Bell Inc. is $7, which is potential 16.86% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ribbon Communications Inc. and Cincinnati Bell Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.3% and 96.4% respectively. Ribbon Communications Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.6% of Cincinnati Bell Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ribbon Communications Inc. 0.2% -1.01% -8.21% -11.19% -31.09% 2.07% Cincinnati Bell Inc. -0.78% -23.29% -56.14% -53.41% -71.28% -50.9%

For the past year Ribbon Communications Inc. had bullish trend while Cincinnati Bell Inc. had bearish trend.

Ribbon Communications Inc. provides networked solutions worldwide. The company offers Session Border Controllers (SBCs) that address security and interworking requirements for businesses, as well as regional and global communications service providers; Sonus GSX9000 Open Services Switch, which bridges IP and TDM networks by converting voice signal into Internet Protocol (IP) IP packets and transmitting those IP packets on a data network; and Sonus T7000 Intelligent Switching System, a class five end-office soft switch that provides residential and business voice services, as well as IP-IP multimedia processing engine services. It also provides Diameter Signaling Controller, a solution for 4G/long term evolution networks; Sonus Signal Transfer Point that acts as the switch/router in an SS7 signaling network; Sonus PSX Policy & Routing Server, a central routing and policy engine for its soft switch and distributed SBC solutions; and Web Real-Time Communications services solution. Further, it provides Sonus Network Management Solutions to manage and integrate its networked solutions with internal provisioning and billing systems; and Virtualized Mobile Core Solution that enables deployment voice and messaging services. Additionally, the company offers professional consulting services, such as integration, deployment, migration, operation support, monitoring, managed services, design, engagement, training, interoperability/verification testing, and technical support services. It serves long distance and local exchange carriers, Internet service providers, wireless and cable operators, international telephone companies, and carriers that provide services to other carriers through direct sales and indirect channels. The company was formerly known as Sonus Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ribbon Communications Inc. in November 2017. Ribbon Communications Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

Cincinnati Bell Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return. This segment also provides video services comprising entertainment channels, including digital music, local, movie, and sports programming with high-definition (HD) channels, parental controls, HD DVR, and video on-demand. In addition, this segment undertakes wiring projects for business customers; and offers advertising, directory assistance, maintenance, and information services. The IT Services and Hardware segment provides professional services, such as consulting, staffing, installation, and project-based engagements, including engineering and installation of voice, connectivity and IT technologies, development of digital application solutions, and staff augmentation; and hosted solutions comprising converged IP communications platforms of data, voice, video, and mobility applications. This segment also offers various services, including hardware and software components management services; cloud-based audio, video, and Web conferencing services; cloud call center and call recording application services; cloud services, such as virtual data center, storage, and backup services; and monitoring and managing technology environments and applications, as well as sells, architects, and installs telecommunications and IT infrastructure equipment. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.