Comparing of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

As Biotechnology companies, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.3 and 18.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.9% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% are Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.13% 2.37% -11.52% -10.22% -7.8% -1.97% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5.47% 0% 0% 0% 0% 10.01%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.97% weaker performance while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has 10.01% stronger performance.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.