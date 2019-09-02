Comparing of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Both Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 147.44 N/A -4.65 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.3 while its Current Ratio is 18.3. Meanwhile, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.3% and 24.7%. About 1.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.