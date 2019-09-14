Comparing of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

We will be contrasting the differences between Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.3 and 18.3 respectively. Its competitor Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 3. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $3, with potential upside of 408.47%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.3% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. beats Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.