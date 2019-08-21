Comparing of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 127.05 N/A -13.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Liquidity

18.3 and 18.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 4 respectively. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.3% and 35.3%. Insiders held 1.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Summary

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.