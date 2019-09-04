Comparing of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.3. The Current Ratio of rival Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 15.2. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $45, with potential upside of 59.57%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.3% and 66.1%. About 1.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.