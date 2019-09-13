Comparing of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)

Both Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a 99.40% potential upside.

The shares of both Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.3% and 0% respectively. 1.7% are Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

On 5 of the 7 factors Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.