Comparing of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.3 and 18.3 respectively. Its competitor Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.9 and its Quick Ratio is 10.9. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,363.41% and its consensus price target is $48.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.3% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.