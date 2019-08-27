Comparing of RH (RH) and Its Rivals

As Home Furnishing Stores company, RH (NYSE:RH) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

RH has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 95.90% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand RH has 0.7% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 2.40% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have RH and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RH 0.00% -586.40% 7.30% Industry Average 2.78% 20.20% 8.13%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares RH and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio RH N/A 121 23.33 Industry Average 104.32M 3.75B 17.90

RH has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio RH is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for RH and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RH 0 4 4 2.50 Industry Average 3.00 4.67 2.00 2.51

RH presently has a consensus target price of $136.56, suggesting a potential downside of -4.51%. The rivals have a potential upside of 16.01%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, RH make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of RH and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RH 7.89% 17.27% 31.9% 3.02% 2.92% 16.34% Industry Average 5.22% 8.63% 26.19% 14.44% 8.16% 24.26%

For the past year RH was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of RH are 0.8 and 0.3. Competitively, RH’s rivals have 1.30 and 0.48 for Current and Quick Ratio. RH’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RH.

Risk & Volatility

RH has a beta of 1.77 and its 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, RH’s rivals are 8.20% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Dividends

RH does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors RH’s peers beat RH.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. It provides its products through its retail galleries and Source Books, as well as online through rh.com, rhmodern.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and waterworks.com Websites. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 85 retail galleries, including 50 legacy galleries, 6 larger format design galleries, 8 next generation design galleries, 1 RH modern gallery, and 5 RH baby and child galleries in the United States and Canada; 15 Waterworks showrooms in the United States and the United Kingdom; and 28 outlet stores. The company was formerly known as Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to RH in January 2017. RH was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Corte Madera, California.