Comparing of RF Industries Ltd. (RFIL) and Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

We are contrasting RF Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) and Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Electronics companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RF Industries Ltd. 7 1.49 N/A 0.41 19.86 Corning Incorporated 33 1.83 N/A 2.32 13.24

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of RF Industries Ltd. and Corning Incorporated. Corning Incorporated seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to RF Industries Ltd. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. RF Industries Ltd. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Corning Incorporated, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RF Industries Ltd. 0.00% 13.7% 11.8% Corning Incorporated 0.00% 17.9% 7.7%

Risk and Volatility

RF Industries Ltd. has a 0.22 beta, while its volatility is 78.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Corning Incorporated has a 1.16 beta and it is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

6.5 and 4.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of RF Industries Ltd. Its rival Corning Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 1.4 respectively. RF Industries Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Corning Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

RF Industries Ltd. and Corning Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RF Industries Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Corning Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50

Corning Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $32.25 average target price and a 16.72% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both RF Industries Ltd. and Corning Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 37.5% and 73.4% respectively. 1.4% are RF Industries Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Corning Incorporated has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RF Industries Ltd. 10.93% 4.84% 8.02% -0.36% -14.38% 13.22% Corning Incorporated -9.08% -9.88% -4.83% -8.26% -6.65% 1.79%

For the past year RF Industries Ltd. was more bullish than Corning Incorporated.

Summary

Corning Incorporated beats on 7 of the 11 factors RF Industries Ltd.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems to co-location centers, data processing centers, telecommunications and telephone companies, wireless carriers, and telecommunication equipment and solution providers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors. Its Cables Unlimited division manufactures and sells custom and standard cable assemblies, hybrid fiber optic power solution cables, adapters, and electromechanical wiring harnesses for communication, computer, LAN, automotive, and medical equipment. The companyÂ’s Comnet Telecom Supply division manufactures and sells fiber optics cables, distinctive cabling technologies, and custom patch cord assemblies, as well as other data center products. Its Rel-Tech Electronics division designs and manufactures cable assemblies and wiring harnesses for blue chip industrial, oilfield, instrumentation and military customers. RF Industries, Ltd. sells its products through warehousing distributors and OEM customers. The company was formerly known as Celltronics, Inc. and changed its name to RF Industries, Ltd. in November 1990. RF Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for liquid crystal displays (LCDs) used in LCD televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors. The Optical Communications segment manufactures optical fiber and cable; and hardware and equipment products comprising cable assemblies, fiber optic hardware and connectors, optical components and couplers, closures, network interface devices, and other accessories for various carrier network applications. This segment also offers subscriber demarcation, connection and protection devices, passive solutions, and outside plant enclosures; and coaxial RF interconnects for the cable television industry and microwave applications. The Environmental Technologies segment manufactures ceramic substrates and filter products for emissions control in mobile and stationary, and gasoline and diesel applications. The Specialty Materials segment manufactures products that provide approximately 150 material formulations for glass, glass ceramics, and fluoride crystals. The Life Sciences segment manufactures and supplies scientific laboratory products consisting of consumables, such as plastic vessels, specialty surfaces, and media, as well as general labware and equipment for cell culture research, bioprocessing, genomics, drug discovery, microbiology, and chemistry; and develops and produces technologies for biologic drug production markets. The company was formerly known as Corning Glass Works and changed its name to Corning Incorporated in April 1989. Corning Incorporated was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Corning, New York.