Comparing of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RNN) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

As Biotechnology companies, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.28
|0.00
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|2.11
|N/A
|-5.59
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-671.1%
|-112%
Volatility & Risk
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.18 beta and it is 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 and a Quick Ratio of 7.6. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
Meanwhile, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $1.75, while its potential upside is 151.80%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 14.6% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 25.4% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10% are Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-11.86%
|-3.35%
|-23.98%
|-62.96%
|-79.75%
|-53.41%
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|8.13%
|23.15%
|33%
|-19.39%
|-84.54%
|42.92%
For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Regulus Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase IIa clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It is also developing Archexin, which has completed a pilot Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is involved in developing RX-21101, an N-(2-Hydroxypropyl) methacrylamide-docetaxel-folate, which is in pre-clinical development stage used for the treatment of tumors. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.