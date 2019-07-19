Comparing of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RNN) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)

Both Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -5.28 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 7 28.73 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -127% -64.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.67 beta means Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 33.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s beta is 0.53 which is 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.6% and 5.7%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.86% -3.35% -23.98% -62.96% -79.75% -53.41% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -3.95% 0.79% -37.62% -31.94% -48.93% -15.36%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has weaker performance than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase IIa clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It is also developing Archexin, which has completed a pilot Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is involved in developing RX-21101, an N-(2-Hydroxypropyl) methacrylamide-docetaxel-folate, which is in pre-clinical development stage used for the treatment of tumors. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.