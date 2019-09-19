Comparing of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 21 19.79 N/A -0.94 0.00

Demonstrates Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zymeworks Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zymeworks Inc. are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zymeworks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zymeworks Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The average target price of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $3, with potential upside of 34.53%. Competitively the average target price of Zymeworks Inc. is $37.75, which is potential 46.09% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Zymeworks Inc. is looking more favorable than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 49.2% of Zymeworks Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Zymeworks Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.