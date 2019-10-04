Comparing of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 3.80M -5.12 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 22 0.00 8.02M -5.16 0.00

Demonstrates Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 169,946,332.74% -132% -86.6% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 35,851,586.95% -120.6% -44.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.79 shows that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.73 beta.

Liquidity

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 48.51% at a $3 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.