Comparing of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6. Competitively, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has 18.2 and 18.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 32.74% and an $3 average target price. On the other hand, Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 101.41% and its average target price is $20. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.4% and 58.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.