Comparing of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.6. The Current Ratio of rival Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.8. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$3 is Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 37.61%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.3% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has 19.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Menlo Therapeutics Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.