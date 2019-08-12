Comparing of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)

We are contrasting Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

Demonstrates Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.6. The Current Ratio of rival Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is 19 and its Quick Ratio is has 19. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 20.00% for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $3. Competitively the consensus price target of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is $31.33, which is potential -16.05% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.8% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Eidos Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.