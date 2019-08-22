Comparing of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Both Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 3.18 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 shows us Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 25.52% for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $3.

The shares of both Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 12.4% and 23.69% respectively. 0.2% are Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

On 5 of the 8 factors CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.