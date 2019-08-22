Comparing of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Both Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.12
|0.00
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|5
|3.18
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-132%
|-86.6%
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 25.52% for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $3.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 12.4% and 23.69% respectively. 0.2% are Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.39%
|-3.67%
|-17.95%
|-32.26%
|-69.2%
|-54.12%
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|-12.5%
|-30%
|-36.3%
|-27.34%
|-42.53%
|-16.67%
For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
