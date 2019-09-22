Comparing of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REXN) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Both Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 72 4.07 N/A 1.15 73.62

Table 1 demonstrates Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.79 beta means Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 21.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 116.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.16 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.6. The Current Ratio of rival ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $3, with potential upside of 35.75%. Competitively ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $74.5, with potential upside of 2.87%. Based on the data shown earlier, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.2% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89%

For the past year Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.