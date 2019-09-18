Comparing of Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. (RVLT) and Its Peers

Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RVLT) is a company in the Diversified Electronics industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.68% of Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.90% of all Diversified Electronics’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 48.7% of Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.49% of all Diversified Electronics companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 60.16% 14.76% 9.23%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 182.07M 302.65M 19.49

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.25 1.47 2.82

The potential upside of the competitors is 81.52%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. 4.26% 54% 76.34% -44.4% -90.81% -8.51% Industry Average 2.96% 5.46% 12.91% 30.56% 25.80% 45.28%

For the past year Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. has -8.51% weaker performance while Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.’s rivals have 45.28% stronger performance.

Dividends

Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.’s rivals beat Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers high-quality interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems. Its products are used for interior use, outdoor use, new fixture installation, retrofit installation, smart grid control systems, and integration of LED technology into custom applications. The company markets and distributes its products through electrical distributors and supply companies, electrical contractors, energy service companies, end-users, independent sales agencies and representatives, and electrical supply companies, as well as internal marketing and direct sales force. It serves military, municipal, commercial, industrial, warehouse, education, hospitality, retail, healthcare, multi-family, and signage-media-accent markets. The company was formerly known as Nexxus Lighting, Inc. and changed its name to Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. in November 2012. Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.