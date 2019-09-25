Comparing of Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. (RVLT) and Interlink Electronics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LINK)

Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RVLT) and Interlink Electronics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LINK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Electronics. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. N/A 0.03 N/A -2.45 0.00 Interlink Electronics Inc. 2 5.58 N/A 0.10 19.61

Demonstrates Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. and Interlink Electronics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. and Interlink Electronics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Interlink Electronics Inc. 0.00% 5.7% 5.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.68% of Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.4% of Interlink Electronics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 48.7% of Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 83.87% of Interlink Electronics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. 4.26% 54% 76.34% -44.4% -90.81% -8.51% Interlink Electronics Inc. 0% 7.53% 2.56% -48.05% -65.63% -4.76%

For the past year Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Interlink Electronics Inc.

Summary

Interlink Electronics Inc. beats Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers high-quality interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems. Its products are used for interior use, outdoor use, new fixture installation, retrofit installation, smart grid control systems, and integration of LED technology into custom applications. The company markets and distributes its products through electrical distributors and supply companies, electrical contractors, energy service companies, end-users, independent sales agencies and representatives, and electrical supply companies, as well as internal marketing and direct sales force. It serves military, municipal, commercial, industrial, warehouse, education, hospitality, retail, healthcare, multi-family, and signage-media-accent markets. The company was formerly known as Nexxus Lighting, Inc. and changed its name to Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. in November 2012. Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporates proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software products and custom solutions in the United States, Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, and modules that support cursor control and novel three dimensional user inputs. The company commercializes human machine interface (HMI) solutions and force sensing devices that are deployed in various markets, including consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical. The application of HMI technology platforms include vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, biological monitoring, and others. It provides FSR sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. The company sells its products through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. Interlink Electronics, Inc. serves Fortune 500, start-ups, design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities, as well as consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive, and medical markets. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.