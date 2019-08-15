Comparing of Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 130.50 N/A -3.81 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 7.85 N/A -1.25 0.00

Demonstrates Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Cerecor Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9%

Volatility and Risk

Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.97 beta. Competitively, Cerecor Inc.’s beta is 1.96 which is 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cerecor Inc. are 1 and 0.9 respectively. Revance Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $39, while its potential upside is 244.83%. On the other hand, Cerecor Inc.’s potential upside is 203.47% and its consensus target price is $10.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Revance Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Cerecor Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Cerecor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.34% and 55.2% respectively. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, 1.2% are Cerecor Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Cerecor Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Cerecor Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.