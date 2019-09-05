Comparing of Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 148.37 N/A -3.81 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Volatility & Risk

Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.97 beta. Competitively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s 123.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.23 beta.

Liquidity

Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 and a Quick Ratio of 8.1. Competitively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s potential upside is 396.18% and its consensus price target is $13.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Revance Therapeutics Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.34% and 14.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. has -37.51% weaker performance while Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 64.1% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.