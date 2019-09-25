Comparing of Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN)

We will be comparing the differences between Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retractable Technologies Inc. 1 0.94 N/A -0.06 0.00 STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 2 2.32 N/A 5.10 0.54

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Retractable Technologies Inc. and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retractable Technologies Inc. 0.00% -8% -5.4% STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -13.4%

Volatility & Risk

Retractable Technologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.71 beta. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Retractable Technologies Inc. are 3 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is 4. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Retractable Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Retractable Technologies Inc. and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.1% and 75.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 43.7% of Retractable Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.38% are STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retractable Technologies Inc. 1.4% 3.03% 3.43% 7.98% -7.52% 25.04% STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 9.96% 13.11% 3.76% -5.48% 33.98% 6.15%

For the past year Retractable Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Retractable Technologies Inc.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. Its principal products comprise VanishPoint 0.5mL insulin syringes; 1mL tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; 0.5mL, 1mL, 2mL, 3mL, 5mL, and 10mL syringes; EasyPoint needles; VanishPoint blood collection tube holders; VanishPoint IV safety catheters; small diameter tube adapters; allergy trays; Patient Safe syringes; Patient Safe Luer caps; and VanishPoint blood collection sets, as well as VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company is also developing retractable needles and syringes, glass syringes, dental syringes, IV catheter introducers, and blood collection sets. It serves healthcare providers, such as acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctorsÂ’ offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, long-term care facilities, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. Its products include XTRAC and VTRAC devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin disorders; and MelaFind system, an instrument for aiding dermatologists in the evaluation of clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions, when a dermatologist chooses to obtain additional information before making a final decision to biopsy in order to rule out melanoma. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in December 2015. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.