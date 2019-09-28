Comparing of Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) and Penumbra Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Both Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) and Penumbra Inc. (NYSE:PEN) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retractable Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 9.61M -0.06 0.00 Penumbra Inc. 144 8.24 32.05M 0.27 618.45

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retractable Technologies Inc. 1,122,663,551.40% -8% -5.4% Penumbra Inc. 22,275,507.37% 2.8% 2.3%

Risk & Volatility

Retractable Technologies Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.71 beta. Penumbra Inc.’s 0.66 beta is the reason why it is 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Retractable Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Penumbra Inc. which has a 6.1 Current Ratio and a 4.3 Quick Ratio. Penumbra Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Retractable Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.1% of Retractable Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.7% of Penumbra Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 43.7% of Retractable Technologies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.7% of Penumbra Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retractable Technologies Inc. 1.4% 3.03% 3.43% 7.98% -7.52% 25.04% Penumbra Inc. -8.62% 4.44% 31.56% 17.26% 20.32% 37.15%

For the past year Retractable Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Penumbra Inc.

Summary

Penumbra Inc. beats Retractable Technologies Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. Its principal products comprise VanishPoint 0.5mL insulin syringes; 1mL tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; 0.5mL, 1mL, 2mL, 3mL, 5mL, and 10mL syringes; EasyPoint needles; VanishPoint blood collection tube holders; VanishPoint IV safety catheters; small diameter tube adapters; allergy trays; Patient Safe syringes; Patient Safe Luer caps; and VanishPoint blood collection sets, as well as VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company is also developing retractable needles and syringes, glass syringes, dental syringes, IV catheter introducers, and blood collection sets. It serves healthcare providers, such as acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctorsÂ’ offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, long-term care facilities, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, PX SLIM, and Velocity brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices under the Penumbra System brand; and revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy under the 3D brand. It also provides neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400 and Penumbra SMART Coil brands; and neurovascular stents for stent-assisted coiling in large and wide-neck aneurysms under the LIBERTY Stent brand. In addition, the company offers neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Apollo System brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the RUBY Coil brand, as well as microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the Lantern brand. Further, it provides detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (penumbra occlusion device) brand; and aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for peripheral applications under the Indigo System brand, as well as POD Packing Coil, a device for use with RUBY Coil and POD for vessel occlusion. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors to hospitals in neuro and peripheral vascular markets. Penumbra, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.