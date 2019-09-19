Comparing of Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) have been rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retractable Technologies Inc. 1 0.83 N/A -0.06 0.00 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 53 2.83 N/A -4.68 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Retractable Technologies Inc. and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retractable Technologies Inc. 0.00% -8% -5.4% DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -12.1%

Risk & Volatility

Retractable Technologies Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.71. In other hand, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has beta of 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Retractable Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Retractable Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Retractable Technologies Inc. and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Retractable Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $54 average target price and a 8.30% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.1% of Retractable Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.8% of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 43.7% of Retractable Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retractable Technologies Inc. 1.4% 3.03% 3.43% 7.98% -7.52% 25.04% DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. -3.8% -6.64% 8.23% 30.98% 14.17% 46.33%

For the past year Retractable Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. Its principal products comprise VanishPoint 0.5mL insulin syringes; 1mL tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; 0.5mL, 1mL, 2mL, 3mL, 5mL, and 10mL syringes; EasyPoint needles; VanishPoint blood collection tube holders; VanishPoint IV safety catheters; small diameter tube adapters; allergy trays; Patient Safe syringes; Patient Safe Luer caps; and VanishPoint blood collection sets, as well as VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company is also developing retractable needles and syringes, glass syringes, dental syringes, IV catheter introducers, and blood collection sets. It serves healthcare providers, such as acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctorsÂ’ offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, long-term care facilities, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Dental and Healthcare Consumables; and Technologies. The company provides dental consumable products, including endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprising dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers. It also offers dental laboratory products, such as dental prosthetics that include artificial teeth, precious metal dental alloys, dental ceramics, and crown and bridge materials. In addition, the company provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, and computer aided design and machining systems for dental practitioners and laboratories; and dental implants and related scanning equipment, treatment software, and orthodontic appliances for dental practitioners and specialists, and dental laboratories. Further, it offers healthcare consumable products, such as urology catheters, various surgical products, medical drills, and other non-medical products. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. markets and sells its dental products through distributors, dealers, and importers to dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, dental laboratories, and dental schools; and urology products directly to patients, as well as through distributors to urologists, urology nurses, and general practitioners. The company was formerly known as DENTSPLY International Inc. and changed its name to DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. in February 2016. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.