Comparing of Retail Value Inc. (RVI) and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) compete against each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Retail Value Inc.
|34
|2.86
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
|U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.
|1
|0.22
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Retail Value Inc. and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Retail Value Inc. and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Retail Value Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.1%
|-1%
|U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.
|0.00%
|-23.4%
|-9%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 67.4% of Retail Value Inc. shares and 41.6% of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. shares. 0.1% are Retail Value Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.9% of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Retail Value Inc.
|3.52%
|10.06%
|13.65%
|25.51%
|14.93%
|47.09%
|U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.
|-4.84%
|-1.67%
|15.69%
|13.46%
|-15.11%
|29.67%
For the past year Retail Value Inc. has stronger performance than U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.
Summary
Retail Value Inc. beats U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
