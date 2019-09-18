Comparing of Retail Value Inc. (RVI) and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) compete against each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Value Inc. 34 2.86 N/A -1.14 0.00 U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 1 0.22 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Retail Value Inc. and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Retail Value Inc. and U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Value Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -1% U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.4% of Retail Value Inc. shares and 41.6% of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. shares. 0.1% are Retail Value Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.9% of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retail Value Inc. 3.52% 10.06% 13.65% 25.51% 14.93% 47.09% U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. -4.84% -1.67% 15.69% 13.46% -15.11% 29.67%

For the past year Retail Value Inc. has stronger performance than U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.

Summary

Retail Value Inc. beats U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.