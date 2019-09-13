Comparing of Retail Properties of America Inc. (RPAI) and Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Both Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) and Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Retail industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Properties of America Inc. 12 5.36 N/A 0.27 44.71 Brixmor Property Group Inc. 18 4.94 N/A 1.22 15.54

In table 1 we can see Retail Properties of America Inc. and Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Retail Properties of America Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Retail Properties of America Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Brixmor Property Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Properties of America Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.6% Brixmor Property Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Retail Properties of America Inc. is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.54 beta. In other hand, Brixmor Property Group Inc. has beta of 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Retail Properties of America Inc. and Brixmor Property Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Properties of America Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Brixmor Property Group Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Retail Properties of America Inc.’s potential currently stands at 0.00% and an $12 average target price. Meanwhile, Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s average target price is $19, while its potential downside is -3.46%. The information presented earlier suggests that looks more robust than as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Retail Properties of America Inc. and Brixmor Property Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.1% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Retail Properties of America Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retail Properties of America Inc. 2.44% 4.11% -3.18% -3.87% -1.22% 12.07% Brixmor Property Group Inc. 2.87% 6.45% 6.45% 11.38% 9.52% 29.2%

For the past year Retail Properties of America Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Brixmor Property Group Inc.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Retail Properties of America Inc.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. owns and operates various grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States. As of March 31, 2013, the company owned interests in 532 community and neighborhood shopping centers comprising 526 wholly owned community and neighborhood shopping centers; and 6 community and neighborhood shopping centers held through unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. Brixmor Property Group Inc. was formerly known as CENTRO SUPER RESIDUAL HOLDING 2 LLC. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.