Comparing of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) and SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

We are comparing Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) and SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 17 6.95 N/A 0.36 48.80 SITE Centers Corp. 13 4.16 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and SITE Centers Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 0.00% 3.8% 1.5% SITE Centers Corp. 0.00% 10.2% 3.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.74 beta indicates that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is 26.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. SITE Centers Corp.’s 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.77 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and SITE Centers Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 SITE Centers Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is $19, with potential upside of 4.91%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and SITE Centers Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96% and 83.8%. 1.9% are Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, SITE Centers Corp. has 18.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. -0.23% -0.06% -2.5% -2.29% 2.4% 10.33% SITE Centers Corp. 2.96% 1.61% 4.91% 15.74% 13.78% 25.56%

For the past year Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. was less bullish than SITE Centers Corp.

Summary

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. beats on 5 of the 8 factors SITE Centers Corp.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers in the eastern and western regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2011, its portfolio consisted of 30 owned retail properties totaling approximately 3.2 million square feet of gross leasable area. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The company is based in San Diego, California with additional offices in New York City; Rancho Cordova, California; West Linn, Oregon; and Federal Way, Washington.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.