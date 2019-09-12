Comparing of resTORbio Inc. (TORC) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 19.36 N/A -0.87 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of resTORbio Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Liquidity

resTORbio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 31.4 while its Quick Ratio is 31.4. On the competitive side is, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.1 Current Ratio and a 5.1 Quick Ratio. resTORbio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for resTORbio Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score resTORbio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 126.82% for resTORbio Inc. with average target price of $23. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 average target price and a 433.33% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than resTORbio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares and 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 38.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year resTORbio Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

resTORbio Inc. beats Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.