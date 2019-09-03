Comparing of resTORbio Inc. (TORC) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)

We will be comparing the differences between resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00

Demonstrates resTORbio Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2%

Liquidity

resTORbio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 31.4 and 31.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Neon Therapeutics Inc. are 7.3 and 7.3 respectively. resTORbio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

resTORbio Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.1% and 69.8%. 38.1% are resTORbio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.8% are Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. has 26.22% stronger performance while Neon Therapeutics Inc. has -43.14% weaker performance.

Summary

resTORbio Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.