Comparing of resTORbio Inc. (TORC) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 31.29 N/A -0.99 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of resTORbio Inc. is 31.4 while its Current Ratio is 31.4. Meanwhile, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. resTORbio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score resTORbio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $10.4, which is potential 340.68% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both resTORbio Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.1% and 44% respectively. About 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. has 26.22% stronger performance while Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -31% weaker performance.

Summary

resTORbio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.