Comparing of resTORbio Inc. (TORC) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

We will be contrasting the differences between resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio resTORbio Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.45 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 87.65 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates resTORbio Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has resTORbio Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -30.5% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.3% of resTORbio Inc. shares and 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. 38.1% are resTORbio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.37% are DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) resTORbio Inc. -0.75% 10.6% -5.48% -30.19% -30.26% -8% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -6.42% -15% -7.27% -53.92% -65.77% 5.15%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. had bearish trend while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats resTORbio Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.