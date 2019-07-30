Comparing of Restoration Robotics Inc. (HAIR) and Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR)

We are contrasting Restoration Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR) and Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restoration Robotics Inc. 1 1.23 N/A -0.87 0.00 Micron Solutions Inc. 3 0.38 N/A -0.31 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restoration Robotics Inc. 0.00% -653.4% -92.9% Micron Solutions Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -8.5%

3.1 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Restoration Robotics Inc. Its rival Micron Solutions Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 0.7 respectively. Restoration Robotics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Micron Solutions Inc.

The shares of both Restoration Robotics Inc. and Micron Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.6% and 13.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6.07% of Restoration Robotics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.5% of Micron Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Restoration Robotics Inc. -7.78% -16.85% -26.14% -73.49% -87.98% 18.69% Micron Solutions Inc. 0% -3.77% -3.77% -28.54% -32.18% -4.14%

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. It offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.