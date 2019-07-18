Comparing of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) and Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) and Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) have been rivals in the Restaurants for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restaurant Brands International Inc. 65 3.45 N/A 2.36 28.35 Performance Food Group Company 39 0.24 N/A 1.15 34.30

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Restaurant Brands International Inc. and Performance Food Group Company. Performance Food Group Company appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Restaurant Brands International Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Performance Food Group Company, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restaurant Brands International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Performance Food Group Company 0.00% 14.2% 4.1%

Analyst Ratings

Restaurant Brands International Inc. and Performance Food Group Company Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Restaurant Brands International Inc. 0 3 6 2.67 Performance Food Group Company 0 0 0 0.00

Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -0.99% and an $72 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.98% of Restaurant Brands International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.7% of Performance Food Group Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.6% of Restaurant Brands International Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Performance Food Group Company shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Restaurant Brands International Inc. 0.35% 0.47% 3.57% 17.51% 17% 27.65% Performance Food Group Company 1.58% -2.21% 0.51% 20.47% 13.61% 21.82%

For the past year Restaurant Brands International Inc. was more bullish than Performance Food Group Company.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Restaurant Brands International Inc. beats Performance Food Group Company.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons and Burger King brand names. It operates through two segments, Tim Hortons and Burger King. As of December 31, 2016, Restaurant Brands International Inc. owned or franchised a total of 4,613 Tim Hortons restaurants and 15,738 Burger King restaurants in approximately 100 countries and U.S. territories worldwide. The company serves as the sole general partner of Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, such as meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as seafood products, shortenings and oils, baked goods, and salad dressings. It also supplies various non-food items, such as paper products, including pizza boxes, disposable napkins, plates, and cups; tableware comprising chinaware and silverware; cookware consisting of pots, pans, and utensils; restaurant and kitchen equipment and supplies; and cleaning supplies. In addition, the company provides value-added services related to foodservice distribution, such as providing customers with electronic order-taking, payment, and other Internet based services; and various reports and other data, menu planning advice, food safety training, and assistance in inventory control, as well as access to various third-party services designed to add value to its customersÂ’ businesses. It serves street and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, hospitals, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, big box retailers, and theaters, as well as franchises and other institutional customers. Performance Food Group Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.