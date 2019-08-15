Comparing of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) and BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) and BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI), both competing one another are Restaurants companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restaurant Brands International Inc. 67 3.49 N/A 2.36 31.30 BJ’s Restaurants Inc. 45 0.59 N/A 2.27 17.50

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Restaurant Brands International Inc. and BJ’s Restaurants Inc. BJ’s Restaurants Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Restaurant Brands International Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Restaurant Brands International Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restaurant Brands International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BJ’s Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 6.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Restaurant Brands International Inc. and BJ’s Restaurants Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Restaurant Brands International Inc. 0 4 7 2.64 BJ’s Restaurants Inc. 1 1 4 2.67

The average price target of Restaurant Brands International Inc. is $75.82, with potential upside of 3.04%. Meanwhile, BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s average price target is $62.57, while its potential upside is 91.17%. The information presented earlier suggests that BJ’s Restaurants Inc. looks more robust than Restaurant Brands International Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Restaurant Brands International Inc. and BJ’s Restaurants Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.98% and 0% respectively. 3.6% are Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Restaurant Brands International Inc. -0.94% 6.5% 12.98% 18.07% 17.23% 40.92% BJ’s Restaurants Inc. -4.73% -7.61% -22% -22.75% -34.81% -21.49%

For the past year Restaurant Brands International Inc. has 40.92% stronger performance while BJ’s Restaurants Inc. has -21.49% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Restaurant Brands International Inc. beats BJ’s Restaurants Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons and Burger King brand names. It operates through two segments, Tim Hortons and Burger King. As of December 31, 2016, Restaurant Brands International Inc. owned or franchised a total of 4,613 Tim Hortons restaurants and 15,738 Burger King restaurants in approximately 100 countries and U.S. territories worldwide. The company serves as the sole general partner of Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

BJÂ’s Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, soups, entrees, pastas, sandwiches, salads, and desserts. As of September 5, 2017, the company owned and operated 195 casual dining restaurants located in the 25 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. The company operates its restaurants under the BJÂ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJÂ’s Restaurant & Brewery, BJÂ’s Pizza & Grill, and BJÂ’s Grill brand names. BJÂ’s Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.