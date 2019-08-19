Comparing of Resources Connection Inc. (RECN) and Mastech Digital Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Resources Connection Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) and Mastech Digital Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) compete against each other in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection Inc. 16 0.74 N/A 0.98 18.00 Mastech Digital Inc. 6 0.33 N/A 0.58 10.29

Table 1 highlights Resources Connection Inc. and Mastech Digital Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Mastech Digital Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Resources Connection Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Resources Connection Inc. is presently more expensive than Mastech Digital Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Resources Connection Inc. and Mastech Digital Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 7.4% Mastech Digital Inc. 0.00% 18.7% 6.6%

Volatility and Risk

Resources Connection Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.17. Mastech Digital Inc.’s 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.93 beta.

Liquidity

2.1 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Resources Connection Inc. Its rival Mastech Digital Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Resources Connection Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mastech Digital Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Resources Connection Inc. and Mastech Digital Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.8% and 11%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Resources Connection Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.5% are Mastech Digital Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Resources Connection Inc. 1.85% 7.98% 10.14% 6.41% 12.46% 23.94% Mastech Digital Inc. 10% 20.68% 12.89% -21.95% -41.54% -4.6%

For the past year Resources Connection Inc. had bullish trend while Mastech Digital Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Resources Connection Inc. beats Mastech Digital Inc.

Resources Connection, Inc. provides agile consulting services in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers finance and accounting services, including process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, merger and acquisition due diligence and integration, audit readiness, preparation and response, implementation of new accounting standards, and remediation support. It also provides information management services, such as program and project management, business and technology integration, data strategy, and business performance management. In addition, the company offers corporate advisory, strategic communications, and restructuring services; and corporate governance, risk, and compliance management services, such as contract and regulatory compliance, enterprise risk management, internal controls management, and operation and information technology (IT) audits. Further, it provides supply chain management services comprising strategy development, procurement and supplier management, logistics and materials management, supply chain planning and forecasting, and unique device identification compliance; and human capital services, including change management, organization development and effectiveness, compensation and incentive plan strategies, and optimization of human resources technology and operations. Additionally, the company offers legal and regulatory supporting services for commercial transactions, global compliance initiatives, law department operations, and law department business strategies and analytics. It also provides policyIQ, a proprietary cloud-based governance, risk, and compliance software application. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Mastech Digital, Inc. provides information technology (IT) staffing and digital transformation services to large and medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers a range of IT staffing services in the areas of business intelligence/data warehousing, Web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, e-business solutions, mobile applications development, social media management, data management and analytics, and the analysis and implementation of cloud-based applications. It also provides digital transformation services, such as staffing and project based services through Salesforce.com, SAP HANA, and digital learning methods. Mastech Digital, Inc. provides IT services across various industry verticals, including automotive, consumer products, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, telecommunications, transportation, and utilities. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mastech Digital, Inc. in September 2016. Mastech Digital, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.