Comparing of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) and NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Both ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) and NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences Inc. N/A 1.00 N/A -876.51 0.00 NuVasive Inc. 60 3.13 N/A 0.93 71.46

Demonstrates ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and NuVasive Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NuVasive Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.9%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and NuVasive Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NuVasive Inc. 1 3 2 2.33

NuVasive Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $64.33 average price target and a -0.95% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.42% of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. shares and 0% of NuVasive Inc. shares. 0.02% are ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of NuVasive Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 10% 47.32% -21.43% -70.64% -99.95% -67.65% NuVasive Inc. 11.33% 16.94% 9.9% 36.67% 16.39% 34.38%

For the past year ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has -67.65% weaker performance while NuVasive Inc. has 34.38% stronger performance.

Summary

NuVasive Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

EnteroMedics Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses. The company develops the vBloc System, which is used to limit the expansion of the stomach, control hunger sensations between meals, reduce the frequency and intensity of stomach contractions, and produce a feeling of early and prolonged fullness. It has collaboration with Mayo Clinic. The company was formerly known as Beta Medical, Inc. and changed its name to EnteroMedics Inc. in 2003. EnteroMedics Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used for spinal fusion process. The companyÂ’s principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, NVM5, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprise products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons access to the spine and to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally-disruptive fashion. Its biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty, which are used for spinal fusion or bone healing process. The companyÂ’s IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. It also provides implants; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, the company offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and PRECICE, a limb lengthening system. NuVasive, Inc. sells its products to hospitals, surgeons, and other customers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.